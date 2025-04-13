403
Progress in US, Russia Talks as Kremlin Stresses Diplomatic Efforts
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Sunday that the continuing discussions between Moscow and Washington aimed at restoring bilateral relations are progressing “very well,” although the process demands substantial diplomatic engagement.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin—shared in excerpts via Telegram—emphasized the complexity of the situation, stating, “In fact, everything is moving very well.
Reviving relations practically from scratch is a very difficult matter, it requires very intense diplomatic and other efforts.” He highlighted that these efforts involve comprehensive and determined initiatives on both sides.
Peskov elaborated that the progression consists of “small steps” intended to rebuild even a basic level of mutual trust. He indicated that re-establishing this foundation is the primary goal of the ongoing diplomatic communications.
He went on to describe the process as one that both nations are undertaking with patience, saying Russia and the U.S. are “walking this path together very patiently.” However, he cautioned that there are still numerous hurdles to overcome in the journey toward improved ties.
Addressing the past deterioration of relations, Peskov remarked that one must acknowledge the extent of the harm done to Russian-American ties during the “previous administration (of US President Joe Biden).” He underlined that “painstaking work” is underway to mend the relationship.
Lastly, Peskov tempered expectations by warning against assuming swift outcomes from the recent talks. While public and media perceptions often lean toward “maximalism,” he clarified that, “In reality, the situation is slightly different, it is much more complex, requires more work, requires more time.”
