South Korea subway collapse: Rescue teams resume search for missing worker after 48 hours
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, have resumed their search efforts on Sunday for a worker who has been missing for more than 48 hours following a subway construction site collapse. The search was temporarily halted on Saturday due to safety concerns stemming from adverse weather conditions, but officials have now restarted the operation.
The incident took place at the construction site for the Sinansan Line, situated just south of Seoul. The collapse on Friday led to a section of the road above caving in, causing damage to several nearby structures.
Rescue efforts recommenced at 2:10 p.m. local time, focusing on locating a man in his 50s who was among five workers initially reported as missing. Fortunately, three of the workers were later found safe, and an excavator driver in his 20s was rescued approximately 13 hours after the collapse, having been trapped around 30 meters underground.
The missing worker is believed to be situated between 35 and 40 meters below ground, although his exact location and condition have not yet been confirmed. An official from the municipal fire station stated, "Due to numerous hazards at the scene, it is impossible to enter the lower section of the collapsed underground tunnel at this time."
The official further noted, "We will begin by removing safety fences around the site. We will do our utmost to carry out the operation as swiftly as possible."
