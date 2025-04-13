Amir, Indonesia's President Hold Official Talks Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held Sunday at his Amiri Diwan office a session of official talks with President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto.

The meeting started with HH the Amir welcoming HE Prabowo and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness stressed the importance of relations between the two friendly nations and voiced hopes the visit would advance cooperation to serve the two countries' shared interests and benefit their friendly peoples.

Meanwhile, HE Prabowo expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to bolster bilateral cooperation and development relations, elevating them to broader horizons across all fields.

The two sides agreed to equally establish a joint USD 4 billion investment fund.

The talks addressed bilateral relations and ways to foster them across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy and investment. Also on the table were regional and international issues of common concern.

The talks session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Amiri Diwan Chief HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, alongside several senior officials.

The Indonesian side was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sugiono, Minister of Defense HE Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Minister of Investment and Downstream HE Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Minister of Culture HE Fadli Zon, Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas HE Maruarar Sirait, along with other senior officials accompanying HE the President.

HH the Amir and the Indonesian President held a one-on-one discussion on the latest regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

They also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on strategic dialogue.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the President and his accompanying delegation.

HE Prabowo was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan.