Secretary-General Of Shura Council Meets Italian Counterpart

2025-04-13 09:14:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Shura Council, HE Nayef bin Mohamed Al Mahmoud met Sunday with Secretary-General of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, HE Fabrizio Castaldi who is visiting Qatar.
Discussion during the meeting focused on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise, and learn about leading practices in the work of general secretariats, in addition to strengthening coordination channels to achieve common institutional goals.

