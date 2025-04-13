Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike In Sumy Rises To 24, Including Minor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy has risen to 24, including one child.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

“As of 13:00, 24 people have died as a result of two missile strikes on the city, including one child. A total of 84 people have been injured, among them seven children,” the SES stated.

FM Sybiha urges partners to react strongly to Russian missile strike on

As previously reported, in the afternoon of April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. Initial reports cited 21 dead and 83 injured, including seven children.

Photo: SES of Ukraine