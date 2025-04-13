Civilian Injured As Russian Army Shells Village In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A civilian was injured following Russian shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

According to preliminary findings, the attack occurred on April 13 at approximately 12:00 and was carried out using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system. The shelling caused damage to an apartment building, and a 71-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging a kindergarten and several high-rise buildings.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office