Civilian Injured As Russian Army Shells Village In Kharkiv Region
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.
According to preliminary findings, the attack occurred on April 13 at approximately 12:00 and was carried out using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system. The shelling caused damage to an apartment building, and a 71-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to 32, including two children
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging a kindergarten and several high-rise buildings.
Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
