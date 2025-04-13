403
PREMIER PADEL, MOTOGP AND QATAR AIRWAYS SERVE UP STAR-STUDDED PRO-AM
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) DOHA – 13 April 2025 – Ahead of the highly anticipated Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel and the Grand Prix of Qatar this weekend, Premier Padel, MotoGP & Qatar Airways joined forces for an exclusive pro-am tournament at its stunning courts at the Waldorf Astoria Lusail.
The event featured MotoGP riders including Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales, and Raul Fernandez, alongside team managers and key figures from across the paddock. They were joined by British pairing Catherine Rose & Aimee Gibson and Swedish pairing Simon Vasquez & Adam Axelsson ahead of their participation at the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel. Other notable participants included PSG legends Abdou Diallo, Sergio Rico, Didier Domi and Qatar SC’s Javi Martínez.
The tournament kicked off with a welcome from Premier Padel representatives, followed by an opening speech and competitive matches—offering a vibrant celebration of sport and collaboration ahead of a landmark week in Qatar.
The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour returns to Doha from 14-19 April for the prestigious Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel, welcoming the world’s best players to the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.
About Premier Padel
Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Launched in 2022, backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA), over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history, including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023 through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). In August 2023, it was announced that QSI would acquire World Padel Tour (WPT) to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – governed by FIP. From 2025, Premier Padel includes 24 tournaments in 16 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.
