India, Russia Reach Deal for Six Strategic Investment Projects
(MENAFN) The governments of India and Russia have finalized a pact to join forces on six fresh key ventures, aiming to fortify their mutual investment alliance.
This declaration was made public through a release issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
Though the exact domains and finer aspects of the projects were not disclosed, both nations reiterated their commitment to "enhancing economic relations" and expanding joint efforts across multiple fields, as highlighted in the announcement.
The deal was formalized during a session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects.
This group operates under the umbrella of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological as well as Cultural Cooperation.
This development comes at a time of heightened global trade friction, largely due to the "global tariff war being waged by US Leader Donald Trump," which has complicated cross-border commerce.
Just last month, during a major summit in Moscow, Indian and Russian officials engaged in discussions to explore innovative methods for advancing their "strategic partnership."
