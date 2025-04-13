403
Trump Says He Just ‘likes’ Elon Musk
(MENAFN) During a Cabinet session on Thursday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump expressed strong admiration for Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur leading the federal initiative to minimize government inefficiency.
Trump emphasized that Musk and his “fantastic” Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team are vital to the ongoing effort and encouraged them to remain in Washington “for the long haul.”
Trump stated that he has no personal demands from Musk, highlighting instead his genuine appreciation for the entrepreneur's contribution.
He credited Musk with revealing opportunities to save billions across various federal departments. “Elon’s done a fantastic job. Look, he’s sitting here and I don’t care. I don’t need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him,” Trump remarked. “But I’m telling you, this guy did a fantastic job.”
As a gesture of endorsement, the president mentioned that he purchased a Tesla—not for his own use, but to provide transportation for his staff. “They said, oh, did you get a bargain? No. I said, give me the top price,” Trump joked, underlining his support for Musk’s work.
In response, Musk praised the “fantastic leadership” displayed by Trump and his Cabinet. He also announced that the DOGE team projects potential savings of USD150 billion in the 2026 fiscal year through efforts to cut down on government fraud and unnecessary expenditures.
