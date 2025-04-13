The China Pavilion Opened At The Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On the opening day, a dance drama Crested Ibis, commemorating the China-Japan friendship, and a traditional lion dance performance were presented at the Pavilion. These performances carried China's sincere hope for peace and friendship in cultural exchanges.

The China Pavilion covers an area of approximately 3,509 square meters, one of the largest self-built pavilions by a foreign country at the Expo 2025 Osaka. The architectural design of the pavilion is inspired by China's ancient cultural carrier of bamboo slips, ingeniously blending cultural symbols rich in meaning, such as bamboo, Chinese characters, and scrolls. The exhibition at the China Pavilion revolves around the theme "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature - Future Society of Green Development." It is structured around three main segments: "Harmony between Humanity and Nature," "Green Mountains and Clear Waters," and "Endless Life." The segments serve as the narrative backbone, showcasing the traditional ecological wisdom nurtured by 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, while also highlighting the concepts and achievements of green development in the new era. The exhibition looks forward to a bright future where China works together with other countries in the world to build a harmonious community between humanity and nature. At the same time, the China Pavilion will organize a series of rich, diverse, and exciting activities featuring over 30 local regions and institutions from China. These activities aim to promote friendly exchanges between China and other countries.

At the opening ceremony, distinguished guests remarked that the China Pavilion fully showcases both the profound heritage of China's 5,000-year civilization and the remarkable achievements of its high-quality development in the new era. They expressed particular anticipation for the pavilion's national treasure-level cultural relics, lunar soil samples and other exhibits, while voicing hopes that Expo 2025 Osaka would strengthen mutual learning and exchange among all participants to achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

SOURCE The China Pavilion of the Expo 2025 Osaka