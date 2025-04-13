403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian PM candidates commence election campaigns with housing, tax promises
(MENAFN) Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have officially commenced their campaigns for the upcoming election, both unveiling significant multi-billion-dollar proposals centered on housing affordability and tax relief.
Incumbent Prime Minister Albanese launched his Labor Party's re-election campaign in Western Australia on Sunday, stating his commitment to "keep building a future that is true to our values and worthy of our people" if granted a second term. A key promise from Albanese is a 10 billion Australian dollar (6.2 billion U.S. dollars) investment to construct 100,000 new homes specifically for first-time buyers, coupled with a plan allowing purchases with a deposit as low as five percent. Additionally, Albanese announced that, starting in the 2026-27 financial year, millions of Australians will be able to claim an immediate 1,000 AUD (628.5 USD) tax deduction for work-related expenses without the need for receipts.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Dutton kicked off the Coalition's campaign in western Sydney on the same day, also focusing on housing and taxation policies. Dutton pledged that a Coalition government would deliver a one-time tax cut of 1,200 AUD (754.3 USD) to millions of middle-income earners in 2026, at an estimated cost of 10 billion AUD.
Both leaders are presenting their visions to the Australian public, highlighting contrasting approaches to address key economic concerns as the election draws nearer.
Incumbent Prime Minister Albanese launched his Labor Party's re-election campaign in Western Australia on Sunday, stating his commitment to "keep building a future that is true to our values and worthy of our people" if granted a second term. A key promise from Albanese is a 10 billion Australian dollar (6.2 billion U.S. dollars) investment to construct 100,000 new homes specifically for first-time buyers, coupled with a plan allowing purchases with a deposit as low as five percent. Additionally, Albanese announced that, starting in the 2026-27 financial year, millions of Australians will be able to claim an immediate 1,000 AUD (628.5 USD) tax deduction for work-related expenses without the need for receipts.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Dutton kicked off the Coalition's campaign in western Sydney on the same day, also focusing on housing and taxation policies. Dutton pledged that a Coalition government would deliver a one-time tax cut of 1,200 AUD (754.3 USD) to millions of middle-income earners in 2026, at an estimated cost of 10 billion AUD.
Both leaders are presenting their visions to the Australian public, highlighting contrasting approaches to address key economic concerns as the election draws nearer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment