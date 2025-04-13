403
Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine seeks peace with Russia this year
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine is seeking peace and hopes to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia within the current year. Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday, Sybiha, as reported by a media source, cautioned against manipulation in the pursuit of peace.
"We want to end this war this year. But it is important not to manipulate," he said.
Sybiha further emphasized the critical need for a durable peace settlement, asserting that the outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will significantly influence the future security architecture of Europe.
In addition, he highlighted the continued importance of considering Ukraine's potential membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Sybiha noted that Ukraine possesses a substantial force of 110 combat-ready brigades, suggesting that this military capability could make a valuable contribution to transatlantic security.
