Tunisian Woman In Qatar Succumbs To Injuries After Fall From Fourth Floor

Doha, Qatar: The head of Tunisian Community Council in Qatar, Abdelbasset Hlali, issued a statement on his facebook account confirming the death of Amna Chekron, a Tunisian expat who fell from the fourth floor of a residential building during Eid celebrations.



Amna Chekron fought for her life but ultimately succumbed to her injuries despite extensive lifesaving efforts by emergency and hospital personnel.

Hlali extended condolences and prayers to Chekron's family and friends. Prior to passing, he had addressed circulating rumors about her condition, promising to provide accurate information about her situation.