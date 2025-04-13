Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tunisian Woman In Qatar Succumbs To Injuries After Fall From Fourth Floor

Tunisian Woman In Qatar Succumbs To Injuries After Fall From Fourth Floor


2025-04-13 07:13:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The head of Tunisian Community Council in Qatar, Abdelbasset Hlali, issued a statement on his facebook account confirming the death of Amna Chekron, a Tunisian expat who fell from the fourth floor of a residential building during Eid celebrations.

Read Also
  • No rent correction in sight: Tenants in Qatar wonder why
  • Doha Metro announces new metrolink service in Al Wukair
  • Qatar strongly condemns Israeli Occupation's bombing of Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital

Amna Chekron fought for her life but ultimately succumbed to her injuries despite extensive lifesaving efforts by emergency and hospital personnel.

Hlali extended condolences and prayers to Chekron's family and friends. Prior to passing, he had addressed circulating rumors about her condition, promising to provide accurate information about her situation.

MENAFN13042025000063011010ID1109423907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search