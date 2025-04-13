Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli Occupation's bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital or Baptist Hospital in Gaza, considering it a brutal massacre and a heinous crime against unarmed civilians, and a blatant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a social media statement emphasized Qatar's unequivocal rejection of Israeli attacks on civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry warned of the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza and the widening scope of violence in the region due to the ongoing Israeli atrocities, and calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities in protecting unarmed civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a manner that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.