Russian Missile Strike Destroys Buildings Of Sumy University, Nearby Homes

Russian Missile Strike Destroys Buildings Of Sumy University, Nearby Homes


2025-04-13 07:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian missile strike, buildings of Sumy State University and several residential homes were destroyed.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A cynical and brutal Russian strike on the center of the city of Sumy. On a holiday, on a Sunday, the enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure with missiles, in an area crowded with people. Many dead and injured. My sincere condolences to the families,” the Prime Minister stated.

Shmyhal stressed that the Russian occupiers will be held accountable for their crimes.

“The world must act. More air defense systems, more weapons, more sanctions against Russia - these are what will save the lives of thousands of civilians,” he emphasized.

Read also: Zelensky about Russian strike on Sumy : The world must respond firmly

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy. As a result of the attack, 21 people were killed and 83 injured.

Photo: Sumy City Council

