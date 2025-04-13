FM Sybiha Urges Partners To React Strongly To Russian Missile Strike On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) All international partners will be provided with information about the Russian missile strike on Sumy in the morning of April 13, and all headquarters are being urged to respond decisively to this crime.

This was stated by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, according to Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

“We are sharing detailed information about this war crime with all of our partners and international institutions. We urge all capitals and headquarters to react strongly,” Sybiha emphasized.

He reminded that for the second month in a row, Russia has refused to accept the U.S. proposal for a full ceasefire - a proposal that Ukraine unconditionally accepted on March 11 - and instead continues to escalate its terror.

The minister called on international partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems and to increase pressure on Moscow.

“Strength is the only language they can understand and the only way to put an end to the horrific terror,” Sybiha stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The latest reports confirm 24 people killed and 84 injured.

Photo credit: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office