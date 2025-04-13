Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine's Summy Targets Civilians, Official Says
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Russian troops carried out multiple strikes on the city.
The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that Sumy residents heard two explosions on Sunday morning and that a child was among the injured. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the aftermath, including video of a large fire and dead bodies on the ground.
