Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine's Summy Targets Civilians, Official Says

Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine's Summy Targets Civilians, Official Says


2025-04-13 07:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, killing more than 20 people, according to acting Mayor Artem Kobzar. He said the attack targeted civilians.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Russian troops carried out multiple strikes on the city.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that Sumy residents heard two explosions on Sunday morning and that a child was among the injured. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the aftermath, including video of a large fire and dead bodies on the ground.

MENAFN13042025000195011045ID1109423894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search