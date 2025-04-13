Press Release On Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’S Meeting With Acting Foreign Minister Of The Republic Of The Sudan Ali Youssef Al-Sharif

On April 12, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Sudan Ali Youssef Al-Sharif on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The sides had an in-depth discussion of the situation in Sudan, focusing on the possibility of settling the ongoing military-political crisis there. Sergey Lavrov emphasised the pressing need to halt the armed confrontation between regular army units and the Rapid Support Forces and to launch a broad-based dialogue for establishing a durable peace in Sudan.

The ministers also discussed several issues related to the further development of Russian-Sudanese cooperation in various spheres and called for maintaining an active political dialogue and strengthening bilateral coordination at the UN and other international platforms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.