Pohela Boishakh 2025: Is Bengal New Year On April 14 Or April 15? Check Timings, History, Significance And Celebration

The much-awaited festival of Bengalis, Pohela Boisakh, also called as Shubho Noboborsho or Poila Baisakh, is widely celebrated in West Bengal, parts of Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh. Many seem to be confused whether the Bengal new year will commence from April 14 or April 15.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Date and timings

This year, according to Drik Panchang, the new year for Indian Bengalis begins from April 15, Tuesday. The Sankranti moment marking the transition will take place at 3:30 am on April 14, Monday.

History of Pohela Boisakh

The Bengali Calendar origin goes back to the reign of 7th-century Gauda ruler King Shashanka. It was later altered during the rule of Mughal Emperor Akbar, who sought to combine the Islamic and Bengali calendars to simplify tax collection for landowners. The new year's date was proposed to coincide with the agricultural cycle.

Pohela Boisakh significance

According to regional traditions, the day marks the beginning of the new calendar year and is an important festival for Bengalis around the world. The auspicious day starts with devotees flocking temples in the morning and performing prayers, whereas business owners make it more special with the launch of new ventures and opening of their fresh account books, called as Haal Khaata. It is the commencement of the new harvest season for farmers.

It is celebrated with so much zeal and enthusiasm. Festive dishes such as ilish maach, Shukto, rice, sweets, dhokar dalna and chanar dal are among those items prepared in households during Pohela Boisakh. Besides cleaning homes, they are decorated as well. The occasion is further observed with special puja of lord 'Ganesh' and 'Laxmi'.

Classic dishes consist of Bhetki Paturi, Daab Chingri, Bhapa Ilish, Mutton Dak Bungalow, or Dhokar Dalna. Besides all these, you can't miss Bengali sweets like Sandesh, Mishti Doi and Rasgulla.

You can anticipate vibrant decorations, bustling crowds, and several restaurants providing special festive menus with Bengali delicacies. While particular street performances vary from year to year, the overall vibe is usually energetic and lively. Devotees visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple and the Kalighat Kali Temple to perform prayers and take blessings for a fulfilling New Year.