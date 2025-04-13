UP Shocker: Property Dealer, Partner In Etawah Force Woman To Drink Alcohol, Set Her On Fire Over Dispute

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a property dealer and his business partner for allegedly killing a woman over a property dispute in Etawah, reported NTDV.

According to the report, the property dealer, Shivendra Yadav (26), and his aide Gaurav (19) called the 25-year-old victim – Anjali – to hand over the property papers. Following this, they made her consume alcohol, choked her to death, burnt her and threw her body into a river.

The police stated that Anjali's body was recovered in a mutilated state on Saturday near the river after she went missing for five days.

Not only did the accused allegedly kill Anjali, but they also made a video call to his father to show the victim's body.

After Anjali's family members found her burnt scooter near a drain and accused the property dealer of murder, the police launched a probe.

Anjali's sister Kiran alleged the accused had taken ₹6 lakh from Anjali for land and then called her on the pretext of giving her the papers. After this, they killed her.

During the interrogation, Shivendra Yadav and Gaurav confessed to the crime.

Similar incident:

The Delhi Police arrested a property dealer for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a drain, NDTV reported on Friday.

According to the report, the police managed to arrest Anil Kumar, a month after the body of his wife, Seema Singh, was found in a drain in Delhi. The police identified the body with the help of her nose pin.

On March 15, the police found a woman's body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a stone and cement sack in a drain in Delhi. The victim was later identified with the help of her nose pin, which helped the police unravel the murder mystery.

The police have arrested Anil Kumar and his guard Shiv Shankar, and an investigation is going on.