Kuwait To Host Sixth Mideast Government Anti-Human Trafficking Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice, Nasser Al-Sumait announced on Sunday that Kuwait is preparing to host the 6th session of the Government Forum on Combating Human Trafficking.
In a press statement, Al-Sumait who also chairs the Permanent National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Person and Smuggling of Migrant, affirmed that Kuwait's hosting of the forum reflects its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He noted that the forum, themed "Protecting Rights and Promoting Justice in Combating Human Trafficking" was aligned with Kuwait's ongoing efforts on both legislative and executive tracks.
Kuwait has made significant strides to strengthen its legal framework to combat human trafficking through implementing relevant laws in line with its international obligations and firm respect of global human rights standards.
Al-Sumait underscored that the event served as a high-level regional platform for exchanging expertise among governments and regional international organizations and its objective was to boost cooperation and coordinating efforts to combat human tracking.
The forum would discuss topics on enhancing regional and national responses regarding human trafficking by prioritizing victim protection, providing full support, and reviewing early intervention strategies to address this serious crime.
The agenda would also cover developing regional and international partnerships to exchange expertise, build capacities, support victims, and ensure access to justice and comprehensive protection, as well as tackling emerging challenges with early solutions.
Al-Sumait reaffirmed that Kuwait's hosting such event shows its vision to promote justice and uphold human dignity, expressing hope that the forum would yield outcomes and recommendations that support joint regional action and advance global efforts to combat this crime.
The organization of this forum by Ministry of Justice is part of a broader national initiate led by the Permanent National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, established in 2018 under directives of Cabinet.
The committee includes representatives from several national entities, including the Public Prosecution, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information, Health, as well as Public Authority for Manpower. (end)
