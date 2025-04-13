403
Expo 2025 Osaka Opens For 6-Month Run
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 13 (KUNA) -- The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka officially opened to the public on Sunday, kicking off a six-month event through October 13 with a record 158 countries and regions, including Kuwait, participating.
Under the theme of "Designing Future Society for our Lives," the participants showcase their cultures and technologies in the Expo on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, western Japan. According to the Japan Association, about 28.2 million people are expected to visit the event.
The pavilions of participating countries are located inside the Grand Ring, the world's largest wooden structure with a circumference of 2 km that demonstrates the expo's concept of "Unity in Diversity."
The exhibits at the Japan Pavilion include the iPS heart beating, flying cars, and a rock that originated on Mars.
In his speech at an opening ceremony on Saturday, Emperor Naruhito said, "It is my sincere hope that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will serve as an opportunity for people around the world to respect not only their own lives, but also the lives of those around them and the various forms of life that exist in nature, and to be inspired to work together to create a sustainable future."
Kuwait's pavilion is a narrative of two parts with the base level telling a story of heritage and tradition while the higher level is a display of future aspirations.
The pavilion allows visitors to embark on an immersive journey through Kuwait's past, present, and future in four exhibition rooms that combine tradition and cutting-edge technology.
The area where the two layers meet is known as the pearl to commemorate role of pearl diving industry in Kuwaiti economy, and its deeply rooted seafaring history.
Each space in the pavilion, which takes the name Visionary Lighthouse, tells a different story using interactive technologies and Artificial Intelligence techniques.
Kuwait was also one of only four Arab countries that participated in the Expo 1970 in Osaka, the first of its kind in the country, which drew more than 64 million visitors. (end)
