403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On Displacement Camps Near Sudan's Al-Fasher City
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned the recent attacks targeting displacement camps near Al-Fasher city in Sudan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous civilians.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's rejection of such acts, describing them as blatant violations of international and humanitarian law.
The statement stressed the urgent need to ensure the protection of humanitarian and relief personnel, to cease hostilities, avoid targeting civilians, and to fully implement the commitments outlined in the Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.
The Ministry extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.
Health authorities in North Darfur State reported that approximately 100 people, including children, were killed in the recent attacks carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the besieged city of Al-Fasher and the nearby Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps. (end)
naa
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's rejection of such acts, describing them as blatant violations of international and humanitarian law.
The statement stressed the urgent need to ensure the protection of humanitarian and relief personnel, to cease hostilities, avoid targeting civilians, and to fully implement the commitments outlined in the Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.
The Ministry extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.
Health authorities in North Darfur State reported that approximately 100 people, including children, were killed in the recent attacks carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the besieged city of Al-Fasher and the nearby Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps. (end)
naa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment