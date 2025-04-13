Over 40% Of Ukraine's Defense Forces Weaponry Now Domestically Produced Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 40% of the weaponry used by Ukraine's Defense Forces is currently produced domestically.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), said this in a Facebook post commemorating the professional holiday of Ukrainian defense industry workers, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on April 13, we honor the people whose tireless work is felt on every kilometer of the front line. Ukrainian weapons makers are the forgers of victory -- specialists whose precise engineering calculations create the power that dictates the rules of the game on the battlefield," Budanov said.

He stressed that the developments made by Ukrainian engineers allow military intelligence to operate with precision, decisiveness, and preemptive force.

Modern Ukrainian weaponry, he said, represents a "synthesis of ingenuity, combat experience, and extraordinary adaptability." Domestic systems are not only on a par with foreign counterparts -- they are built to meet the real demands of war and evolve alongside its changing nature.

The Magura V5 drones, Budanov noted, have become a symbol of a new era in naval operations, enabling powerful strikes on the enemy fleet in areas previously considered unreachable -- even in ports and anchorages.

The Liutyi and Bober attack drones are effectively operating deep in Russian territory, while the Bohdana artillery systems provide maneuverability and firepower in the hottest zones of the front. The Sych and Rubaka drones enable Ukrainian forces to detect and strike the enemy tens of kilometers behind the front line.

"Today, over 40% of the weaponry used by the Defense Forces is of Ukrainian origin. This demonstrates that Ukraine is capable of being a valuable defense partner to the democratic world. At a time when Europe's borders have once again become front lines, Ukrainian weapons have become a shield for the entire European community. Thanks to the work of our weapons makers, the bravery of our intelligence officers, and the resilience of the Ukrainian people, we are forging Victory step by step," Budanov said.

April 13 was officially designated as the Day of Defense Industry Workers in Ukraine in 2023. The date commemorates the first combat use of the Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile, which sank the Russian flagship Moskva on April 13, 2022.