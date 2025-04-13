Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Strike On Sumy: Over 20 Confirmed Dead

2025-04-13 05:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20 people have been confirmed dead following a Russian missile strike on the center of Sumy.

The city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On this holy day of Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. The enemy launched a missile strike against peaceful civilians. Sadly, more than 20 people have already been killed," he wrote.

Read also: Russia launches missile strike on Sumy, civilian casualties reported

Russian forces hit the city center with two ballistic missiles, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Photo: Sumy City Council

