Russian Missile Strike On Sumy: Over 20 Confirmed Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 20 people have been confirmed dead following a Russian missile strike on the center of Sumy.

The city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On this holy day of Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. The enemy launched a missile strike against peaceful civilians. Sadly, more than 20 people have already been killed," he wrote.

Russia launches missile strike on Sumy, civilian casualties reported

Russian forces hit the city center with two ballistic missiles, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Photo: Sumy City Council