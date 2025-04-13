Russian Missile Strike On Sumy: Over 20 Confirmed Dead
The city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On this holy day of Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. The enemy launched a missile strike against peaceful civilians. Sadly, more than 20 people have already been killed," he wrote.Read also: Russia launches missile strike on Sumy, civilian casualties reported
Russian forces hit the city center with two ballistic missiles, resulting in multiple fatalities.
Photo: Sumy City Council
