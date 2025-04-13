403
Armenia Fires Azerbaijani Army Position From Basarkechar And Gorus Directions
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 11, from 20:10 to 23:15, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani Army from positions located in the directions of Basarkechar and Gorus regions.
Azernews reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani Army units took adequate response measures in the mentioned directions.
