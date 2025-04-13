403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA's Media Center Launches New Training Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- KUNA Center for Development of Media Skills launched its training program on Sunday until April 17, under the title of "Skills of Handling and Managing News Bulletins," with KUNA staff in participation.
Presented by KUNA's Managing Editor Mahmoud Boushehri, the program covers the basics of a desk editor's work, as well as the technical and administrative role of the bulletin director on the news desk.
It also covers the challenges of the bulletin director's work, the skills required in management and communication, and how to manage the daily bulletin.
It also addresses the foundations of news production, news value standards, evaluating and re-editing journalistic material, as well as the bulletin during emergencies and how to handle breaking news.
Established in December 1995, the KUNA Center for Development of Media Skills is considered one of the most important media training centers, it aims to develop personal media capabilities and advance professional media work. (end)
mdm
Presented by KUNA's Managing Editor Mahmoud Boushehri, the program covers the basics of a desk editor's work, as well as the technical and administrative role of the bulletin director on the news desk.
It also covers the challenges of the bulletin director's work, the skills required in management and communication, and how to manage the daily bulletin.
It also addresses the foundations of news production, news value standards, evaluating and re-editing journalistic material, as well as the bulletin during emergencies and how to handle breaking news.
Established in December 1995, the KUNA Center for Development of Media Skills is considered one of the most important media training centers, it aims to develop personal media capabilities and advance professional media work. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment