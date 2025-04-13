403
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Occupation Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital Destruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed, Sunday that targeting hospitals, healthcare centers, and medical teams constitute one of the most heinous forms of genocide and blatant disregard for international community and humanitarian laws.
This came in a statement following Israeli occupation's shelling of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, resulting in extensive destruction of several sections and burning within the facility.
The Ministry considered targeting hospitals part of a systemic policy aimed at destroying all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip, turning it into an "uninhabitable land" to forcibly displace its population through military pressure.
It stated that the brutal shelling and destruction of the hospital that forced patients and wounded into the streets, would not have occurred without the complicity and inaction of the international community.
The statement pointed out that Israeli occupation deliberately destroyed 34 hospital in Gaza pushing them entirely out of service, alongside it ongoing policies of starvation, thirst, and deprivation of essential medical for civilians.
The Ministry held the UN Security Council full responsibility for its failure to protect civilians, impose an immediate end to the genocide, ensure the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid, and initiate all forms of relief and reconstruction efforts. (end)
