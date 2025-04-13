403
Human Capability Initiative Conf. Beyond Readiness Kicks Off In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, April 13 (KUNA) -- The second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Conference kicked off on Sunday, in Riyadh, under the theme "Beyond Readiness," with the participation of Kuwaiti Minister of Education, Engineer Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, along with more than 300 participants.
In a press statement, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, Yousef Al-Benyan, said that the second edition of the conference, which is witnessing international participation from 38 countries, is a continuation of the previous successes of the first edition.
He added that this conference affirms the kingdom's leading role and its keenness to participate in the global dialogue on the future of human capability development.
The Kuwaiti Minister of Education is scheduled to participate today in a ministerial roundtable meeting with the participation of 20 ministers from various countries, as well as a meeting of the Board of Directors of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The conference features more than 100 dialogue sessions spread across four main platforms, aiming to exchange expertise and discuss prominent practices that contribute to enhancing human capability readiness in response to the world's rapid changes, in addition to exploring key future trends.
The sessions focus on innovative models to empower individuals and communities, as well as on strengthening collaboration between the public, private, and non-profit sectors to develop sustainable and impactful solutions for the future. (end)
kns
kns
