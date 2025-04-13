Pentagon Games Launches Penxr: Ultra-Portable Web3-Enabled AR/VR Hardware

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Pentagon Games, a global leader in immersive AI-powered XR and blockchain entertainment, has officially revealed PenXR, an advanced AR/VR headset built for future-proof digital entertainment. This makes them the first platform to release XR-headset capabilities, which are blockchain native for enhanced experience. PenXR introduces a powerful fusion of blockchain utility, mixed reality, and generative AI by integrating Genesis NFT-based ownership.







With each unit tied to the unique Genesis NFT, PenXR isn't just hardware, but becomes a gateway for a circular economy and rewards, ecosystem perks and user-specific digital experiences.



A $46B Market Opportunity

As the AR/VR market accelerates toward a projected $46.6B valuation in 2025 , demand is shifting toward hybrid devices that integrate entertainment, commerce, and digital identity. PenXR addresses this trend head-on, offering an ultra-lightweight device built for extended wear and backed by Web3 interoperability.

This year, consumers are expected to purchase 7.7 million mixed reality headsets , as physical-digital convergence takes center stage across industries. PenXR enters the space with a novel design and vision for performance and platform growth.

PenXR: Built for Extended Immersion

PenXR weighs just 75 grams, eliminating the fatigue and bulk of traditional VR headsets. With optical see-through lenses, users can easily move between augmented and virtual environments, ideal for gaming, education, creative projects, and enterprise interaction. Paired with real-time AI systems, the headset enables cinematic storytelling and tailored experiences that adapt to user input and preferences.

Every headset is Web3-ready, equipped with a Genesis NFT that unlocks: Access to exclusive dApps and immersive spaces, early-stage airdrops and ecosystem rewards, long-term utility across the Pentagon Games network.

“PenXR headset represents the next evolution of immersive technology, combining AI, AR/VR, and blockchain to deliver a fully integrated digital experience,” said Emma Liu, CEO of Pentagon Games.“With Genesis NFT ownership, users are securing their place in history, embracing the next evolution of immersive digital experiences with the PenXR headset.”



Launching with NOVATRON Hero Spaces

PenXR debuts alongside NOVATRON Hero Spaces , the first branded experience built in collaboration with Tron Dao . The experience is cross-platform but becomes fully immersive through PenXR, offering interactive storytelling and gamified pathways to explore the TRON ecosystem from a new dimension.

About Pentagon Games

Pentagon Games is building a decentralized, WebXR-based virtual reality social platform at the intersection of AI and blockchain. The platform ushers in a new era of digital interactivity through immersive experiences, dynamic events, and gamified digital ownership, all set within an expansive lore-driven universe powered by its flagship IP: The Blockchain Superheroes .



Backed by NFX, Binance Labs, Polygon, Spartan, Republic, Animoca Brands, YGG, and other leading investors, the team draws from decades of experience working on global hits including Elden Ring, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Game of Thrones.

