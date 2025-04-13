Delhi Airport Expects 24 Million Annual Passengers New Connections Within Years

Dhaka: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is expecting to handle more than 24 million passengers annually within the next couple of years, as Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of the airport, said during a discussion.

Delhi Airport currently serves around 22 million passengers annually, and this figure includes 5.5 million connecting travelers. However, the airport authority has adopted several strategies to further increase the numbers.

As a part of these efforts, the airport has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Auckland airport, with the aim to further increase connectivity to Australia and New Zealand, among other destinations in the Asia Pacific region.

Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the largest airports in the Indian subcontinent. The airport has connections to 70 international destinations at present and, as mentioned earlier, serves around 22 million passengers annually.

