Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: What's Open And What's Closed On April 14? Get Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared Monday, April 14, a public holiday in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. All government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will remain closed.

Will Banks remain closed?

Yes, all public and private sector banks across Delhi will also be shut on Monday. While in-person banking services will be unavailable, customers can continue to access ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking as usual for essential transactions.

In addition to government offices and banks, all educational institutions - including private and government schools and colleges - will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Banks will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti in the following states and union territories:

Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

However, banks will remain open in a few regions including: Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

While physical bank branches will be closed in the states observing the holiday, customers can still access essential banking services via internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial transactions.

However, essential services such as hospitals, ration shops, and general stores are expected to remain operational. Do note that Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in some hospitals may be closed for the day. Citizens are advised to check with their local healthcare facilities for exact timings and availability of services.

The holiday notification was officially issued on Tuesday by the General Administration Department of the Delhi Government, confirming the public holiday on April 14 in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Public holiday in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on April 14, 2025, in honor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the day will be observed with full state honors, recognizing the immense contributions of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

To mark the occasion, the state has planned a series of events and cleanliness drives across all districts. A special sanitation campaign will be held on April 13, focusing on cleaning parks, statues, and memorials dedicated to Dr. Ambedkar, ensuring they are well-prepared for the tribute ceremonies the next day.