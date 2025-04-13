403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crime Wave Grips Brazil As 58% Report Rising Criminality
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Datafolha poll reveals that 58% of Brazilians believe crime has increased in their cities over the past year. The survey, conducted in early April 2025 across 172 Brazilian municipalities, shows only 15% of respondents noticed a decrease in criminal activity.
Urban centers feel the impact most severely. Residents of capital cities and metropolitan regions report higher crime rates (66%) compared to interior cities (51%).
Women perceive the situation as more dangerous than men, with 62% of female respondents noting increased criminality versus 52% of males.
Cell phone theft emerges as a particular concern. One in ten Brazilians fell victim to phone theft last year.
The problem reaches alarming proportions in major cities like São Paulo, where authorities recorded over 29,000 cases in just two months-averaging one theft every three minutes.
Wealth disparity influences crime perception. Higher-income Brazilians earning above ten minimum wages report increased criminality at higher rates (64%) than the national average.
Violence against women remains a persistent issue despite some statistical improvements. Brazil recorded nearly 84,000 female rape victims in 2023, translating to one rape every six minutes. Domestic violence assaults increased by 9.8% that same year.
The government has responded with technological solutions. The "Celular Seguro" application now allows citizens to quickly report and block stolen phones, with almost 14 million devices already blocked through this system.
Some bright spots exist. The South region maintains lower theft rates than the national average, and cities like Florianópolis, Curitiba, and Vitória have improved safety through technology investments and community policing strategies.
Urban centers feel the impact most severely. Residents of capital cities and metropolitan regions report higher crime rates (66%) compared to interior cities (51%).
Women perceive the situation as more dangerous than men, with 62% of female respondents noting increased criminality versus 52% of males.
Cell phone theft emerges as a particular concern. One in ten Brazilians fell victim to phone theft last year.
The problem reaches alarming proportions in major cities like São Paulo, where authorities recorded over 29,000 cases in just two months-averaging one theft every three minutes.
Wealth disparity influences crime perception. Higher-income Brazilians earning above ten minimum wages report increased criminality at higher rates (64%) than the national average.
Violence against women remains a persistent issue despite some statistical improvements. Brazil recorded nearly 84,000 female rape victims in 2023, translating to one rape every six minutes. Domestic violence assaults increased by 9.8% that same year.
The government has responded with technological solutions. The "Celular Seguro" application now allows citizens to quickly report and block stolen phones, with almost 14 million devices already blocked through this system.
Some bright spots exist. The South region maintains lower theft rates than the national average, and cities like Florianópolis, Curitiba, and Vitória have improved safety through technology investments and community policing strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment