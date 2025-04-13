Khmer New Year 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I warmly wish the Kingdom of Cambodia and Khmer people around the world a joyous Khmer New Year. May the new year bring you and your families good fortune and abundant blessings.

The United States looks forward to our continued partnership as we celebrate 75 years of U.S.-Cambodia diplomatic relations.

To all those in the Kingdom and the Cambodian-American community in the United States, Happy Khmer New Year. I wish you and your families happiness, good health, and prosperity in the Year of the Snake.