Aura Mobile Unveils Youth-Centric Plans with Exclusive Offers at “Derasati” Expo Affordable & Flexible Plans - Designed for Student Life in the Digital Age
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait – April12th, 2025
At this year’s Derasati education expo, Aura Mobile — the telecom service powered by Ooredoo Kuwait in collaboration with Alshaya Group — made a bold statement about its mission: to support students with mobile plans that go far beyond connectivity.
Aura Mobile’s presence at the event reinforced its commitment to empowering the youth in Kuwait by offering them more than just data and minutes. Its student-focused plans are crafted to integrate seamlessly into modern academic life, making everyday tasks faster, easier, and more connected.
More than just plans – a digital backbone for campus life
In an academic environment where stable, high-speed internet and real-time communication are no longer luxuries but necessities, Aura Mobile positions itself as an essential partner in students' educational journeys. These aren’t just telecom packages — they’re enablers of success in an increasingly digital world.
Key benefits redefining student mobile plans:
• Powered by 5G: With plans offering up to 500GB of monthly data, students enjoy uninterrupted, high-performance connectivity for studying, working, and creating.
• Exclusive Alshaya Group Partnership: Aura Mobile users get up to 15% discounts across 50+ global lifestyle and fashion brands — from high-end dining to popular retail.
• Instant Activation with eSIM: The digital experience begins the moment a student signs up.
Tailored Plans That Fit Student Budgets:
• Aura 8: Includes 90GB of internet, 400 local minutes, and 8% discounts on select brands.
• Aura 15: Offers 500GB of internet, 500 local minutes, and 1GB of roaming data per month and 15& discounts on Alshaya brands.
• Annual Plans: One-time payment options that combine long-term telecom service with year-round discounts at Alshaya stores and restaurants.
Aura Mobile represents a paradigm shift in the telecom industry— transforming mobile packages from mere services into true lifestyle enablers. It’s designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s student, not just academically but socially and professionally, all while keeping affordability in mind.
As the latest innovation in value-added telecom services, Aura Mobile offers a unique blend of high-speed data and lifestyle perks. With substantial discounts across some of the region’s most recognizable brands — from fashion to fine dining — the service showcases how telecom can have a meaningful, positive, and even economic impact on young people's lives.
The launch of Aura Mobile is the result of a visionary partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and Alshaya Group, aimed at building smart, rewarding digital ecosystems for the next generation.
