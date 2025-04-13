403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Royal Stables and UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation Host Press Conference to Launch Para Dressage Performance Programme
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi yesterday hosted the official press conference and launch of the UAE Para Dressage Performance Programme with the UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation. Held in the historic Sheikh Zayed Majlis, the event marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards building a competitive UAE para dressage team for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
First announced last month, the Para Dressage Performance Programme is a pioneering initiative designed to empower athletes of determination and provide a structured development pathway to compete internationally. With its roots in the founding vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the programme highlights The Royal Stables’ continued commitment to inclusion, talent development and sporting excellence in the UAE.
The launch event brought together senior figures from the equestrian community, media and stakeholders from UAE government entities for People of Determination for a press conference introducing the scope of the programme, its leadership team and its long-term ambitions. The event highlighted the Federation’s support for the initiative, aligning with their broader strategy to promote dressage and para sport across the UAE.
Her Excellency Buthaina Abdullah Mohamed Ali Al Mazrouei, Member of the Board at The Royal Stables, welcomed guests with opening remarks that reflected on the cultural significance of equestrianism in Emirati heritage and the importance of creating opportunities for all athletes to thrive. She spoke from the very majlis where the legacy of The Royal Stables was first established in 1969, underlining the symbolic importance of the moment.
Dr Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, addressed attendees on behalf of the Federation, affirming their commitment to inclusion, collaboration and long-term athlete development. Dr Al Hajri also expressed confidence in para dressage as the next major growth discipline in the UAE, and in the potential of UAE athletes to reach the world stage.
Laura Richardson, Performance Manager of the Para Dressage Performance Programme, thanked The Royal Stables for their vision and outlined how the initiative is already underway, with early athlete assessments taking place. She highlighted that the programme is designed not just to achieve sporting success, but to create lasting opportunities for athletes of determination. With clear milestones including the Asian Championships and Asian Games, the goal of reaching Los Angeles 2028 is now firmly in motion.
Dr Russell MacKechnie-Guire, Technical Lead of the Para Dressage Performance Programme, delivered a compelling address outlining how the initiative will be grounded in science-led coaching, sports medicine and biomechanical analysis. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience working with Paralympic athletes, Dr MacKechnie-Guire expressed his excitement for developing UAE riders and helping them achieve elite-level performance on the world stage.
The launch also offered guests a glimpse into the future home of the UAE para dressage team. The Royal Stables’ extensive redevelopment includes a new indoor arena, clubhouse, accommodation and treatment facilities. Central to the training programme are two Racewood riding simulators - highly advanced tools used in leading equestrian nations to support rider development and accessibility. The simulators allow for fully customisable positioning and analysis, providing a vital training step for para-athletes, complementing their arena work with the team dressage horses.
Governed by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), para dressage is the only equestrian discipline included in the Paralympic Games, where it has featured since 1996. The sport follows a graded classification system to ensure fair and competitive participation across a wide range of impairments. The Royal Stables’ team of experts will oversee all aspects of athlete and horse welfare, with a long-term vision to establish the UAE as a leader in inclusive equestrian sport.
The Royal Stables continues to welcome applications from aspiring para dressage athletes, as well as interest from potential sponsors and partners who wish to support this landmark initiative.
First announced last month, the Para Dressage Performance Programme is a pioneering initiative designed to empower athletes of determination and provide a structured development pathway to compete internationally. With its roots in the founding vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the programme highlights The Royal Stables’ continued commitment to inclusion, talent development and sporting excellence in the UAE.
The launch event brought together senior figures from the equestrian community, media and stakeholders from UAE government entities for People of Determination for a press conference introducing the scope of the programme, its leadership team and its long-term ambitions. The event highlighted the Federation’s support for the initiative, aligning with their broader strategy to promote dressage and para sport across the UAE.
Her Excellency Buthaina Abdullah Mohamed Ali Al Mazrouei, Member of the Board at The Royal Stables, welcomed guests with opening remarks that reflected on the cultural significance of equestrianism in Emirati heritage and the importance of creating opportunities for all athletes to thrive. She spoke from the very majlis where the legacy of The Royal Stables was first established in 1969, underlining the symbolic importance of the moment.
Dr Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, addressed attendees on behalf of the Federation, affirming their commitment to inclusion, collaboration and long-term athlete development. Dr Al Hajri also expressed confidence in para dressage as the next major growth discipline in the UAE, and in the potential of UAE athletes to reach the world stage.
Laura Richardson, Performance Manager of the Para Dressage Performance Programme, thanked The Royal Stables for their vision and outlined how the initiative is already underway, with early athlete assessments taking place. She highlighted that the programme is designed not just to achieve sporting success, but to create lasting opportunities for athletes of determination. With clear milestones including the Asian Championships and Asian Games, the goal of reaching Los Angeles 2028 is now firmly in motion.
Dr Russell MacKechnie-Guire, Technical Lead of the Para Dressage Performance Programme, delivered a compelling address outlining how the initiative will be grounded in science-led coaching, sports medicine and biomechanical analysis. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience working with Paralympic athletes, Dr MacKechnie-Guire expressed his excitement for developing UAE riders and helping them achieve elite-level performance on the world stage.
The launch also offered guests a glimpse into the future home of the UAE para dressage team. The Royal Stables’ extensive redevelopment includes a new indoor arena, clubhouse, accommodation and treatment facilities. Central to the training programme are two Racewood riding simulators - highly advanced tools used in leading equestrian nations to support rider development and accessibility. The simulators allow for fully customisable positioning and analysis, providing a vital training step for para-athletes, complementing their arena work with the team dressage horses.
Governed by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), para dressage is the only equestrian discipline included in the Paralympic Games, where it has featured since 1996. The sport follows a graded classification system to ensure fair and competitive participation across a wide range of impairments. The Royal Stables’ team of experts will oversee all aspects of athlete and horse welfare, with a long-term vision to establish the UAE as a leader in inclusive equestrian sport.
The Royal Stables continues to welcome applications from aspiring para dressage athletes, as well as interest from potential sponsors and partners who wish to support this landmark initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment