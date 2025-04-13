403
One&Only One Za'abeel and Fabergé Commemorate 140 Years of Easter Tradition with an Exclusive Collaboration
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE – This Easter, One&Only One Za’abeel and Fabergé invite guests to step into a world of artistry and indulgence with an exclusive Fabergé-inspired Afternoon Tea at Aelia. Marking 140 years since Fabergé produced their first Imperial egg, which sparked an iconic tradition, this collaboration brings together haute joaillerie and culinary excellence. Available every weekend from 11 to 27 April, the experience is a true celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and refinement.
A symbol of unparalleled artistry, Fabergé’s legendary Imperial Eggs have epitomised elegance for over a century. The series began in 1885 when Emperor Alexander III commissioned an Easter egg from Fabergé as an Easter gift for his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna. Titled ‘The Hen Egg’, the creation has an opaque white enamelled outer ‘shell’, opening with a twist to reveal a first surprise - a matte yellow gold yolk. This in turn contains an enamelled chased gold hen that once held a replica of the Imperial Crown with a precious ruby pendant within. Fabergé went on to become the royal jeweller of choice all around the world.
Honouring this heritage, One&Only One Za’abeel presents an afternoon tea that mirrors Fabergé’s signature style. Delicately crafted pastries and savoury bites take inspiration from Fabergé’s colourful and enchanting designs, offering a sensory journey that is as indulgent as it is visually striking. A playful centrepiece will be a chocolate recreation of the Fabergé Hen Egg, crafted by One&Only’s pastry chef Rasika Weerasinghe and displayed throughout the month at Aelia.
As part of this rare collaboration, guests who partake in the Fabergé Afternoon Tea will also receive a special privilege to redeem at Fabergé’s boutique in The Dubai Mall, extending the experience beyond Aelia and into the world of fine jewellery.
For those seeking a truly immersive Easter celebration, this partnership between One&Only One Za’abeel and Fabergé presents an unmissable occasion—a fusion of timeless artistry, impeccable hospitality, and indulgent culinary craftsmanship.
