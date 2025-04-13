403
Chinaz Love Releases New Children’s Book - Ceron, His Fidget Spinner, & the 16th St. Showdown!
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Chinaz Love is proud to announce the release of her new book Ceron, His Fidget Spinner, & the 16th St. Showdown!—a spirited and empowering new children’s book with captivating pencil illustrations by Henry Garden.
A New Children’s Book by Brings Heart, Hustle, and Hope to the Playground
In this inspiring story for young readers, Ceron is back and facing his greatest challenge yet: the undefeated 16th Street Crew. With his fidget-spinning locket, a team that’s more heart than hustle, and a fierce determination to prove that champions are made—not born—Ceron steps onto the field to show that kindness, teamwork, and resilience can outplay even the toughest competition.
Pairing rich storytelling with energetic, expressive illustrations, Ceron, His Fidget Spinner, & the 16th St. Showdown! delivers more than just laughs and action—it offers a powerful message about self-belief, community, and never backing down when it matters most.
Author Chinaz Love brings authenticity and soul to her storytelling. An African American spoken word poet and social worker, Chinaz blends rhythm, purpose, and personal truth to create stories that resonate with children and adults alike. Her writing explores healing, hope, and what it means to rise above challenges—with love, spirit, and strength.
Whether it’s your first time meeting Ceron or you’ve been spinning with him from the start, this story will have readers cheering from the sidelines and believing in the power of heart.
Perfect for ages 6–12, this book is ideal for families, schools, and anyone who believes that real strength comes from lifting others up.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
