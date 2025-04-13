403
ILTM Africa 2025 Sets New Benchmark for Luxury Travel Connections
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 11 April 2025 – ILTM Africa 2025 has concluded its most successful edition yet at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town (6–8 April), reinforcing the continent’s growing influence within the global luxury travel sector.
As the official kick-off to Africa Travel Week, ILTM Africa also saw the launch of its State of the Industry Report, equipping attendees with valuable insight into key trends influencing travel across the continent.
The exclusive three-day showcase delivered on its ‘Ignite Africa’ theme by facilitating over 1,700 pre-scheduled appointments (marking a 25% increase compared to 2024) between African luxury travel providers and top-tier international advisors from 36 countries – many resulting in confirmed bookings or long-term partnerships.
“This year’s event has truly exceeded all expectations,” said Carol Weaving, Manager Director at RX Africa. “The quality of connections made, the diversity of luxury experiences showcased, and the overwhelming feedback from both exhibitors and buyers confirm that Africa remains at the forefront of transformative luxury travel. An impressive 90% new buyer attendance, combined with a 38% increase in total buyers, reflects surging global interest in Africa’s out-of-the-box luxury offerings.”
Weaving added: “What makes ILTM Africa distinctive is our commitment to curating meaningful experiences that resonate with the sophisticated traveller. Our exhibitors offer journeys that transform perspectives and create lasting impact.”
That commitment also translated into broader participation this year, with a 38% increase in exhibitors compared to last year, and delegates representing 34 countries across both buyers and exhibitors, including buyers from 13 new countries never before represented at the event.
Hosting ILTM Africa 2025 at Cape Town’s Norval Foundation added a powerful cultural dimension to this year’s edition. With support from the Host City partner – the City of Cape Town – and venue partners NVD Property & Norval Foundation, delegates were surrounded by contemporary African art thoughtfully woven into key programming. This encouraged deeper conversations about identity, beauty, and storytelling as central pillars of modern luxury travel.
Standout moments included chauffeur-driven vintage motorbike sidecar experiences for hosted buyers (courtesy of Cape Sidecar Adventures), exclusive networking functions at iconic Cape Town venues, thought-provoking discussions on ethical travel practices, and an immersive pop-up gallery supporting conservation through art.
As part of RX Africa’s ongoing sustainability drive – both operationally and through product curation – delegates also engaged with eco-conscious pop-up vendors including What We Cherish and The Joinery, showcasing design-led alternatives aligned with responsible tourism values.
A particular highlight was Art for Conservation, an impactful campaign hosted onsite featuring original artwork by Leandri Erlank displayed throughout an interactive gallery space. The collection spotlighted endangered African wild dogs, with each piece going up for silent auction during ILTM Africa. All proceeds were donated directly to Painted Wolf Wines’ long-standing conservation partner working to protect wild dog populations across Southern Africa. The highest bidder received a one-of-a-kind piece as both memento and contribution toward wildlife protection efforts.
The event’s successful conclusion served as the perfect precursor to WTM Africa, concluding today at the Cape Town International Convention Centre – completing a powerful week showcasing Africa’s diverse tourism offerings to global markets.
“The seamless transition from ILTM Africa to WTM Africa demonstrates Cape Town’s capability to host world-class tourism events. Together, these platforms are instrumental in positioning Africa as a premier global travel destination while fostering sustainable growth across all segments of the market,” Weaving concluded.
