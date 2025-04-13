403
Saudi-Born Creativity Meets Global Icons: Social Clinic Leads AROYA’s Campaign Featuring Cristiano & Georgina
(MENAFN- Redhill) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – April 10, 2025 – Social Clinic, a Saudi-born creative agency, proudly announces its latest milestone: leading the creative development and execution management of AROYA Cruises’ new campaign, starring global icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in their first-ever brand campaign together.
The campaign, titled “Yalla AROYA Cruise,” takes a cinematic, playful approach—offering a glimpse into how Cristiano and Georgina turn a regular day at home into a spark of cruise excitement. From a sea view through the curtains to a coffee mug transformed by anticipation, the film captures the spirit of escapism in a fresh and modern way.
Social Clinic was responsible for developing the creative platform, directing the narrative and tone of the campaign, managing production and post-production, and delivering the full communications rollout across digital and social platforms, as well as news and media channels.
“This collaboration is a proud moment for Saudi creativity—two Saudi-born brands coming together to deliver a story on a global stage,” said Rayyan Jamjoom, CEO of Social Clinic. “Seeing AROYA Cruises and Social Clinic lead a campaign with two of the world’s most recognized figures reflects the ambition and capability emerging from the Kingdom’s creative industry.”
"Our mission was to breathe life into AROYA as a brand that’s not only aspirational and global, but truly one-of-a-kind," said Turky Kari, Executive Marketing Director at AROYA Cruises. "Social Clinic came in with bold ideas and an incredible collaborative energy that helped us craft a campaign bursting with personality, style, and international flair—everything AROYA stands for."
About AROYA Cruises
AROYA Cruises, launched in June 2023, is a division of Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The brand is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, with the goal of transforming the Kingdom into a leading global tourism destination. AROYA Cruises is redefining luxury cruising with its flagship vessel AROYA, which offers 1,678 cabins, 29 dining venues, 20 entertainment options, and an array of world-class amenities designed to deliver a ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experience.
About Social Clinic
Social Clinic is a fully integrated creative and media agency in Riyadh and Jeddah. Known for its culturally attuned thinking and strategic-first approach, the agency partners with brands to create work that moves people and drives measurable impact.
