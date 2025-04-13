403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Schneider Electric's Go Green Competition returns in 2025
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 April, 2025 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, opened registration for their 2025 Schneider Go Green Competition. Backed by Schneider Electric’s Youth Education & Entrepreneurship and Access to Energy programs, this challenge invites teams of students and young entrepreneurs from around the world to create solutions that promote reliable energy access, enhanced wellbeing, and greater cost savings for communities.
This year’s competition theme is ‘Renewable Energy for Life & Livelihood’, which splits into two key areas. The first is solar-powered agriculture like pre/post-harvesting, storage, and processing. The second is solar-powered microbusinesses in fields such as retail, services, refrigeration, manufacturing, and production.
Registration is open from April 1 until May 31, which is also the deadline for participants to form teams. Teams must then submit their project proposal by June 30. Winners will share a prize pool of €10,000 (1st place: €6,000; 2nd place: €2,500; 3rd place: €1,500). Each winning team member will also receive a Solar Family Home Kit.
"The Schneider Go Green Competition is a testament to our commitment to nurture the next generation of talent,” said Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. “By providing students with mentorship and learning opportunities, we empower them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges. This competition not only fosters creativity and collaboration but also aligns with our values of Action and Inclusion. We are proud to support these diverse minds."
Youth development
This year, Schneider Electric is offering participants access to a premium online course, Get into Energy Transition, through Schneider Electric University, to develop their technical skills in sustainability and improve understanding of the green economy. This training is a result of international collaboration between the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program and INCO. It aims to accelerate impactful and scalable solutions and prepare students for a career in the industry.
Mentorship is a key part of the Schneider Go Green Competition. Schneider Electric guides participants via the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship and Access to Energy programs. Mentoring sessions help students refine their ideas, develop practical solutions, and gain insights into the real-world applications of their projects.
Quote from winners of the 2022 competition: "We were soon assigned a mentor from Schneider Electric, who helped us develop our bold idea. They were our guiding star, helping us to align our project to Schneider’s technical and business requirements. We complemented each other so that our solution was both attractive and closely connected to users’ needs. Throughout the process, we faced challenges, but even difficulties and failures didn’t distract us. We tried to reach the goal the four of us believed in day after day."
This year’s competition theme is ‘Renewable Energy for Life & Livelihood’, which splits into two key areas. The first is solar-powered agriculture like pre/post-harvesting, storage, and processing. The second is solar-powered microbusinesses in fields such as retail, services, refrigeration, manufacturing, and production.
Registration is open from April 1 until May 31, which is also the deadline for participants to form teams. Teams must then submit their project proposal by June 30. Winners will share a prize pool of €10,000 (1st place: €6,000; 2nd place: €2,500; 3rd place: €1,500). Each winning team member will also receive a Solar Family Home Kit.
"The Schneider Go Green Competition is a testament to our commitment to nurture the next generation of talent,” said Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. “By providing students with mentorship and learning opportunities, we empower them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges. This competition not only fosters creativity and collaboration but also aligns with our values of Action and Inclusion. We are proud to support these diverse minds."
Youth development
This year, Schneider Electric is offering participants access to a premium online course, Get into Energy Transition, through Schneider Electric University, to develop their technical skills in sustainability and improve understanding of the green economy. This training is a result of international collaboration between the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program and INCO. It aims to accelerate impactful and scalable solutions and prepare students for a career in the industry.
Mentorship is a key part of the Schneider Go Green Competition. Schneider Electric guides participants via the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship and Access to Energy programs. Mentoring sessions help students refine their ideas, develop practical solutions, and gain insights into the real-world applications of their projects.
Quote from winners of the 2022 competition: "We were soon assigned a mentor from Schneider Electric, who helped us develop our bold idea. They were our guiding star, helping us to align our project to Schneider’s technical and business requirements. We complemented each other so that our solution was both attractive and closely connected to users’ needs. Throughout the process, we faced challenges, but even difficulties and failures didn’t distract us. We tried to reach the goal the four of us believed in day after day."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment