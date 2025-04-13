403
Retail Investors Buy the Dip: eToro Data Shows Surge in Crypto Buying Post-Liberation Day
(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE – April 10, 2025:
Despite recent market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, crypto investors appear to be seizing the moment, with fresh data from eToro revealing a noticeable uptick in buying activity following Liberation Day on 2 April.
According to eToro platform data, the average number of long crypto positions opened per day since 3 April is 19% higher than the daily average recorded in March 2025. Although this figure is down year-on-year compared to April 2024—a period marked by significant market volatility and a major rally—the recent increase in buying indicates growing investor confidence in the face of geopolitical and economic tensions.
7 April stood out as a particularly active trading day, with the number of long crypto positions opened surging 153% above the March daily average. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) continue to be among the most traded assets on the platform, with users consistently buying more than they are selling.
Simon Peters, Market Analyst at eToro, commented: “Crypto markets have held up relatively well following Liberation Day. Historically, the asset class has experienced steep declines during periods of uncertainty—during the onset of COVID-19, for instance, the total market cap fell nearly 50% in a single week. By comparison, the recent 11% decline from 2 April lows is relatively modest.”
Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of $109,350 on 20 January 2025, has since pulled back by around 25%, currently trading at approximately $81,600. However, such drawdowns are not uncommon in crypto bull markets.
“Seasoned crypto investors see this as an opportunity to increase their holdings,” Peters added. “We’re watching to see whether this marks the bottom. If the dust begins to settle around US tariffs and financial conditions start to loosen—such as a weakening dollar, declining bond yields, and potential Fed rate cuts—we could be setting the stage for a renewed rally and potentially new all-time highs.”
From a technical analysis standpoint, bitcoin has retraced to its 50-week exponential moving average (EMA)—a level that previously provided strong support during last August’s dip, when the Bank of Japan raised interest rates and the yen carry trade began to unwind. At that time, the price rebounded significantly, rallying 120% to reach January’s peak.
“There’s no guarantee we’ll see a repeat of that performance,” said Peters, “but it gives investors some confidence that we could be at, or very close to, a bottom.”
As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, crypto investors appear cautiously optimistic, ready to capitalise on any signs of a rebound.
