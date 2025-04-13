403
PureHealth Announces AED 343 Million Dividend in Strong First Year Post-Listing
(MENAFN- Edelman) PureHealth Holding PJSC (“PureHealth” or “the Group”) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced, following its Annual General Assembly (AGM), shareholder approval for its first-ever dividend distribution since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2023. The final dividend as recommended by PureHealth’s Board of Directors amounts to a total of AED 343 million (AED 3.09 fils per share) for the 2024 financial year, representing 20% of the Group’s net profit.
This follows the completion of PureHealth’s first full financial year as a publicly listed company, reflecting the Group’s strong performance and financial resilience. The approved dividend highlights the strength of PureHealth’s balance sheet, its ability to generate returns for shareholders, and its capacity to grow the business while maintaining a robust capital position.
Shaista Asif, PureHealth Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Following a transformative 2024 for PureHealth, marked by strategic expansion, operational excellence, and innovation, this dividend demonstrates the Group’s ability to generate strong returns and create value for shareholders whilst retaining its ability to execute on its ambitious growth plans including global expansion opportunities.”
PureHealth concluded the 2024 financial year with exceptionally strong financial performance, underscored by revenues of AED 25.8 billion, EBITDA of AED 4.1 billion, and a net profit of AED 1.7 billion. Bolstered by a substantial cash position of AED 11.9 billion and maintaining an impressively low leverage ratio of approximately 0.1x, the Group’s balance sheet provides ample strategic flexibility. Operating within a resilient sector, PureHealth’s robust financial footing positions it comfortably to pursue its ambitious growth and acquisition agenda, further solidifying its status as a prominent healthcare group in the region and beyond.
As part of its continued growth, PureHealth recently acquired a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group from the global private equity firm CVC, which will remain as a minority partner alongside PureHealth within the acquired entity. The Group remains focused on expanding its presence and capabilities to drive excellence across its global operations.
The approved dividend marks a key milestone in PureHealth’s journey as a publicly listed entity, reflecting its strong financial standing and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Following shareholder approval at the AGM, the last day for shareholders to be eligible for the dividend is 17th April 2025, with distribution on 08th May 2025.
Key Dates
General Assembly approval
9th April 2025
Last entitlement date (last day to purchase)
17th April 2025
Ex-dividend date
18th April 2025
Record date
21st April 2025
Dividend payment
08th May 2025
