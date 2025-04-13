403
The FAB Cycling Festival Returns to Abu Dhabi for Its Second Edition
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 11 April 2025: Following the success of its inaugural edition, which welcomed over 5,000 attendees, the FAB Cycling Festival returns for its highly anticipated second year. From 18 to 20 April 2025, Al Hudayriyat Island will once again transform into a vibrant hub of cycling, wellness, and community celebration.
This three-day festival offers an action-packed schedule designed for everyone—from first-time riders to experienced cyclists. With a dynamic mix of returning favorites and exciting new features, the 2025 edition promises something for all ages and skill levels.
Set against the stunning coastal backdrop of Al Hudayriyat Island, the FAB Cycling Festival has quickly become a standout event on Abu Dhabi’s wellness and sports calendar. This year’s edition introduces brand-new highlights, including the Elimination Race and the Walk for Inclusion, while retaining beloved activities from last year’s event. This dynamic lineup ensures there’s something for everyone — from competitive cyclists to families looking for a fun day out, reflecting FAB’s ongoing commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.
A few of the weekend’s highlights and key events include:
Spectator Events: Attendees can look forward to a series of high-energy spectacles, including breathtaking BMX stunt shows, the adrenaline-fueled Criterium and Elimination races, hands-on bicycle workshops, meet-and-greet opportunities with professional cyclists, and engaging Q&A sessions.
Participant Events: The festival invites cycling enthusiasts of all levels to take part in a range of activities, such as the FAB Community Ride, “Learn to Ride” taster sessions for children, expert-led cycling masterclasses, mountain bike and e-bike trials, MyWhoosh indoor racing, spin classes, and both corporate and school challenges. A key highlight is the introduction of the Walk for Inclusion, a new event designed to promote accessibility and community engagement.
Family-Friendly Activities: Families can enjoy a host of offerings, including a kids’ cycling obstacle course, live musical performances, rooftop yoga sessions, an interactive kids zone, gourmet food trucks, and exciting daily raffle draws.
The festival is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators over the course of the weekend. With its diverse program and expanded offerings, the FAB Cycling Festival continues to build its reputation as a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s active lifestyle movement.
“The FAB Cycling Festival is back and better than ever, building on the incredible turnout of over 5,000 people at our first event,” said Diego Carrete, Chief Wellness Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank. “This year, we’re excited to bring back crowd favourites while introducing new experiences like the Elimination Race and the Walk for Inclusion—ensuring there’s truly something for everyone. It’s a full-circle platform to explore the joy of cycling, whether you’re just starting or already passionate about the sport.”
“Beyond the bikes, the festival is about promoting wellness, inclusion, and togetherness,” he added. “We’re proud to grow this initiative as part of our commitment to building a healthier, happier Abu Dhabi. We invite the entire community to join us for a weekend of fun, fitness, and connection!”
The FAB Cycling Festival will take place from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Friday, April 18, and from 8.00am to 8.00pm on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.
Entry is free for all attendees. Registration is required for select events.
For more details and to register, visit:
