Opinion Special Article By Ambassador Of The Republic Of Korea Kim Yonghyon On The 30Th Anniversary Of Establishment Of Diplomatic Ties Between Korea And Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Today marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Egypt. I am privileged to serve as Korean Ambassador in Cairo at this meaningful time. On this auspicious day, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Egypt.

Since my arrival in Cairo in 2023, the past two years have been a joyful and eye-opening journey of discovering Egypt. Like many Koreans, my knowledge was once limited to the Pyramids, Sphinx, Cairo Declaration of 1943, Suez Canal, and Aswan High Dam. But living here has greatly broadened and deepened my perspective. I've come to truly understand Egypt's unique place in the world and its vital role in politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, arts, and sports. Above all, I am deeply impressed by the brilliance of the Egyptian people, their unmatched talent and intellectual strength, rooted in a rich historical and cultural heritage.

I have visited many places across Egypt, including Sinai, Luxor, Baharia, and Siwa. Not only the cultural and historical heritage of each region but also their natural beauties captivated me. Magnificent sunrise at the top of Mt Sinai, beautiful sunset in the Western Desert, amazing White rocks of the White Desert, colorful coral reef of the Blue Hole in the Red Sea, emerald seawater along the North Coast beach.... As part of my efforts to encourage more Koreans to enjoy those beauties, I successfully advocated for easing my Government's hither-to restrictive travel advisory, particularly in Siwa Oasis, and Sinai.

I also learned that Egypt established the railway system in the early 19th century, becoming the second country in the world to do so. Egypt has produced many internationally renowned figures such as Dr. Magdi Yacoub and Naguib Mahfouz. Last year, with Korean author Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, Korea joined Egypt in the esteemed club of Nobel laureates in literature.







I must commend Egypt's diplomatic leadership in the regional peace and stability, particularly in the Gaza crisis since October 2023. Egypt has been playing a pivotal mediation role and demonstrated its leadership in proposing a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza. Korea, as an elected member of the UN Security Council, highly appreciates Egypt's contributions and is committed to work together with the international community. Korea has provided $40 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians since October 2023.

Egyptians are so friendly, warm-hearted and passionate. They uphold the value of family and community high. We Koreans share these traits and values. These shared values have been a driving force behind our fast-growing cultural ties. The love and enthusiasm for Korean culture (K-Culture) and Korean language in Egypt, especially among youth, is truly remarkable. Egypt's best students enroll at the Korean Department of Ain Shams University Al-Alsun Faculty. The growing popularity of the K-Culture in Egypt is closely connected to the overall development of our bilateral relations and the increasing presence of leading Korean companies in Egypt. Korea is seen as a symbol of success and future opportunities for Egyptian youth. To meet the growing demand for Korean language learning in Egypt, the Embassy plans to establish two more King Sejong Institutes, a Korean language academy, at Alexandria University and Ain Shams University. As our cultural and economic ties continue to grow, they create a positive, reinforcing cycle that benefits both nations.

As Ambassador to Egypt, I am dedicated to promoting a greater awareness of Egyptian culture, believing that this will strengthen the bond between our nations and bring our hearts closer together. One example was the Iftar event I hosted during Ramadan in March at my residence to commemorate Egypt's legendary singer Umm Kulthum. Many Egyptian dignitaries and Korean expatriate leaders attended and shared Iftar food prepared in both Egyptian and Korean styles, watched an Umm Kulthum documentary, and enjoyed cultural performances by Egyptian and Korean artists.

Over the past 30 years, our bilateral relations have made remarkable progress. High-level exchanges such as President El-Sisi's visit to Korea in 2016 and President Moon Jae-in's visit to Egypt in 2022 have upgraded our relationship to that of comprehensive cooperative partners and expanded horizons of the bilateral relations to new frontiers. I had the honor of accompanying President Moon in 2022 as Secretary to the President for Foreign Policy. I was deeply impressed by President El-Sisi's keen interest in the development of Korea-Egypt relations and his pragmatic approach to achieving substantial cooperation.

Bilateral trade has increased more than fivefold, surpassing $3 billion in 2022. Samsung and LG have established factories in Egypt, producing 'Made-in-Egypt' products for export. The Embassy, alongside the KOTRA Cairo office, actively promotes Egypt's favorable investment environment to the Korean business community. More and more Korean companies are showing interests in Egypt, with actual investments on the rise. Korea and Egypt are also in discussions to create a framework for more sustainable economic cooperation through the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which will not only expand trade but also contribute to increased investment by Korean companies in Egypt.

The achievements in development cooperation are huge, too. Egypt is Korea's sole priority partner for development cooperation in the MENA region. We have worked together on various projects in transportation, education, public administration, and the environment sectors, contributing to Egypt's national initiatives such as Vision 2030. KOICA collaborates closely with Beni Suef Technological University, a successful example of Egypt's initiative of new four-year technological universities. KOICA also plays an important role in Egypt's digital transformation, including the establishment of Egypt's first electronic government procurement system and application of AI technology to customs clearance. I expect more new projects will emerge as the two countries agreed to increase the development cooperation fund from $1 billion to $3 billion last year at the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Korean Embassy, in close cooperation with the Egyptian side, prepares various events and activities including the official commemorative ceremony that will be held in conjunction with an Economic Conference. The Embassy plans many cultural events, beginning with a Cultural Symposium and Performance (April 30th), to classical and traditional music performances, sports events such as Taekwondo competition, Korea Week, and a Special Exhibition, etc.

As Korea seeks to expand its cooperation with the Global South, willing to assume more responsibilities in the international arena, Egypt will be an invaluable partner, representing a land of opportunity. As Goldman Sachs' 2024 global economic forecast ranks Egypt as the 7th largest by 2075, Egypt can be the answer for Korean companies in search of new investment destinations in the rapidly changing global geo-economic landscape.

I sincerely hope that this year will serve to bring the hearts of our two peoples closer together and lay the foundation for further development in our bilateral relations. Join in our journey toward hope and co-prosperity into the boundless future.