403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Successfully Concludes First Participation at MRO South Asia Summit 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – April 10, 2025) — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated for the first time at this year’s MRO South Asia Summit, which took place on 26–27 March in New Delhi, India. The event brought together many attendees from various airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts.
The summit served as a platform to explore business opportunities and connect with big players in the region. Joramco’s successful participation resulted in the announcement of strategic partnerships with Tim Aerospace and IndiGo. In addition, an award ceremony, titled “Excellence in Global MRO”, was held as part of the event, where Joramco was recognized as the International MRO Partner of the Year, reaffirming the company’s positioning in the global landscape in the MRO market.
Joramco’s participation enabled the company to demonstrate its expertise to India and South Asia and explore new business opportunities. India has grown as a potential aviation market in recent years, with the MRO sector being valued at more than USD 2.6 billion. It is expected to surpass the USD 4 billion mark by 2030.
Commenting on this event, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, stated, “We are pleased to take part in in the MRO South Asia Summit for the first time. This event brings together many people in the industry, making it the perfect place to network and connect. This is especially true with a fast-growing MRO market such as India’s, where Joramco’s expertise and world-class services will be valuable.”
The summit served as a platform to explore business opportunities and connect with big players in the region. Joramco’s successful participation resulted in the announcement of strategic partnerships with Tim Aerospace and IndiGo. In addition, an award ceremony, titled “Excellence in Global MRO”, was held as part of the event, where Joramco was recognized as the International MRO Partner of the Year, reaffirming the company’s positioning in the global landscape in the MRO market.
Joramco’s participation enabled the company to demonstrate its expertise to India and South Asia and explore new business opportunities. India has grown as a potential aviation market in recent years, with the MRO sector being valued at more than USD 2.6 billion. It is expected to surpass the USD 4 billion mark by 2030.
Commenting on this event, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, stated, “We are pleased to take part in in the MRO South Asia Summit for the first time. This event brings together many people in the industry, making it the perfect place to network and connect. This is especially true with a fast-growing MRO market such as India’s, where Joramco’s expertise and world-class services will be valuable.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment