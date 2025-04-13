403
SRMG Named Among LinkedIn’s Top 15 Companies in Saudi Arabia for 2025
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 10 April 2025. SRMG, the leading integrated media group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has been ranked among “LinkedIn’s Top 15 Companies 2025: The 15 best workplaces to grow your career in Saudi Arabia,” standing as the sole media organization on this prestigious list. This recognition underscores SRMG’s unique position as a trailblazer in the media sector and its commitment to talent empowerment, human-centric transformation and digital acceleration.
This recognition, stemming from LinkedIn’s data-driven assessment of career growth opportunities, skills development, and workplace equity, reaffirms SRMG’s ongoing transformation that commenced in 2021 with a bold strategy emphasizing innovation, digital-first operations, and the cultivation of future-ready teams. The ranking is built on LinkedIn’s proprietary analysis across seven key pillars: opportunities for advancement, skills growth, company stability, external opportunities, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.
Since launching its transformation strategy, SRMG has redefined its brand, expanded into new platforms, and embraced cutting-edge technologies. Central to this evolution is a commitment to attracting top talent both regionally and globally, while investing in leadership development and upskilling.
This recognition highlights the exceptional talent SRMG has attracted, driven by a shared ambition to reshape the future of media in the region. The transformation strategy goes beyond business growth, focusing on empowering employees to thrive in a dynamic media landscape. SRMG is proud to be recognized as one of the top places to build a career in Saudi Arabia, continuing to shape the future of the industry.
SRMG remains committed to fostering innovation and a forward-thinking, inclusive company that positions its workforce for success in an ever-changing industry.
