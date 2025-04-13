403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Now is the time to save on the CS35 Plus Trend
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) If you are looking to upgrade your drive with style, performance, and unbeatable value now is the perfect time to take the wheel of the Changan CS35 Plus Trend. Backed by a limited-time Ramadan promotional package, this offer goes beyond expectations, combining thoughtful perks, long-term savings, and a feature-rich compact SUV that’s built for modern living.
Available only until April 20, 2025, this special Ramadan deal transforms the CS35 Plus Trend into one of the most value-packed SUVs on the market. With complimentary vehicle registration for private use and first-year insurance coverage across Oman and the UAE, buyers are getting far more than just a new car. The deal is further sweetened with a free periodic maintenance package covering 3 years or 75,000 km, built-in 5% VAT, and an impressive 6-year or 250,000 km warranty. All of this is available for just OMR 107 per month with a 20% down payment and up to six-year financing for eligible salaried individuals (subject to bank approvals).
CS35 Plus Trend
The CS35 Plus Trend blends practicality with flair. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.4L engine paired with a smooth 7-speed DCT transmission, perfect for efficient commuting or weekend getaways. Its sleek exterior features LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels, ensuring it looks just as confident as it feels on the road. The cabin brings comfort and connectivity together with synthetic leather seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Safety tech like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera ensure you’re protected at every turn. Features like rear AC outlets, keyless entry, and push-button start make every drive enjoyable and hassle-free.
1.4L Limited Variant
The CS35 Plus Limited stands out for those who desire extra refinement in every drive. While it shares the same efficient turbo engine and DCT as the Trend, it ups the ante with 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic LED headlights. The interior gets an upscale makeover with premium leather seating, an electrically adjustable driver seat, and a larger 7-inch digital cluster. Automatic AC control, wireless charging, and a rear reading light offer seamless convenience, while added safety features like side airbags, Lane Departure Warning, and a 360-degree camera provide confidence at every angle.
Whether you choose the well-rounded Trend or the tech-rich Limited, the CS35 Plus series promises smart performance, modern comfort, and real value.
Available only until April 20, 2025, this special Ramadan deal transforms the CS35 Plus Trend into one of the most value-packed SUVs on the market. With complimentary vehicle registration for private use and first-year insurance coverage across Oman and the UAE, buyers are getting far more than just a new car. The deal is further sweetened with a free periodic maintenance package covering 3 years or 75,000 km, built-in 5% VAT, and an impressive 6-year or 250,000 km warranty. All of this is available for just OMR 107 per month with a 20% down payment and up to six-year financing for eligible salaried individuals (subject to bank approvals).
CS35 Plus Trend
The CS35 Plus Trend blends practicality with flair. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.4L engine paired with a smooth 7-speed DCT transmission, perfect for efficient commuting or weekend getaways. Its sleek exterior features LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels, ensuring it looks just as confident as it feels on the road. The cabin brings comfort and connectivity together with synthetic leather seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Safety tech like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera ensure you’re protected at every turn. Features like rear AC outlets, keyless entry, and push-button start make every drive enjoyable and hassle-free.
1.4L Limited Variant
The CS35 Plus Limited stands out for those who desire extra refinement in every drive. While it shares the same efficient turbo engine and DCT as the Trend, it ups the ante with 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic LED headlights. The interior gets an upscale makeover with premium leather seating, an electrically adjustable driver seat, and a larger 7-inch digital cluster. Automatic AC control, wireless charging, and a rear reading light offer seamless convenience, while added safety features like side airbags, Lane Departure Warning, and a 360-degree camera provide confidence at every angle.
Whether you choose the well-rounded Trend or the tech-rich Limited, the CS35 Plus series promises smart performance, modern comfort, and real value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment