Book A Qatari On The Banks Of The Seine: Between Integration And Adaptation Released
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A new book titled "A Qatari on the Banks of the Seine: Between Integration and Adaptation" by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab has recently been published by Rosa Publishing House.
The book, which falls under the category of memoirs, chronicles the author's 21 years spent in France, detailing the linguistic, cultural, academic, and social challenges he faced, as well as his efforts to unravel the complexities of a country rich in cultural and scientific experiences, known for its secular system. Dr. Al Hanzab shares the experiences of a Qatari young man, who arrived at the age of 19 from a conservative society and a family deeply rooted in its religious beliefs, national identity, and Arab traditions.
Through this memoir, the author attempts to promote the concept of adaptation rather than integration into different cultures, and to highlight the real role of studying abroad as more than just an academic pursuit. He argues that the true goal is to prepare a generation capable of representing its own culture accurately while engaging with other cultures on the basis of knowledge and mutual understanding.
Dr. Nasser Al Hanzab told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the book aims to present the experience of living abroad, showing how one can coexist in a culturally and civically different society while preserving their original identity, relying on the concept of adaptation rather than integration.
The book, which will be launched at the 34th Doha International Book Fair from May 8 to 17, also provides valuable insights into French society from historical, legal, social, and cultural perspectives, all through a real-life experience filled with challenges and obstacles.
Additionally, the book offers a narrative portrayal of Qatari society and its identity, aiming to present a true picture of Qatar to the French-speaking world, including media personnel, researchers, and orientalists. The book will be translated into French and published in France in the near future.
