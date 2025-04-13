403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Talks With Iran Going Good After Muscat Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said that the talks with Iran were "going pretty good," following the first round of negotiations held between American and Iranian delegations in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the discussions are progressing encouragingly, in his first comment following the meeting between US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abbas Araghchi in Muscat.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the White House described the Muscat discussions as "very positive and constructive."
"Special Envoy Witkoffs direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the statement read.
For his part, Araghchi described the meeting as constructive to Iranian state TV.
Both the United States and Iran affirmed their commitment to continuing the negotiation process.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the discussions are progressing encouragingly, in his first comment following the meeting between US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abbas Araghchi in Muscat.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the White House described the Muscat discussions as "very positive and constructive."
"Special Envoy Witkoffs direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the statement read.
For his part, Araghchi described the meeting as constructive to Iranian state TV.
Both the United States and Iran affirmed their commitment to continuing the negotiation process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment